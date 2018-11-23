Czech Cabinet survives no-confidence vote over PM's scandal

Czech Cabinet survives no-confidence vote over PM's scandal
Thousands of people gather by the Prague Castle in a rally demanding the resignation of Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis, in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. The Czech coalition government has survived a no-confidence vote in parliament over a fraud scandal implicating Prime Minister Andrej Babis. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) (Petr David Josek)
November 23, 2018 at 4:58 AM CST - Updated November 23 at 1:08 PM

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech coalition government survived a no-confidence vote in parliament over a fraud scandal implicating Prime Minister Andrej Babis amid continuing street protests on Friday.

Only 92 of the opposition lawmakers voted Friday to oust the Cabinet, well short of the 101 needed.

Babis faces charges of misusing EU subsidies for a farm he transferred to relatives, including son, Andrej Babis, Jr.

The Czech leader has been under increased pressure after his son said he was deliberately kept in Crimea to avoid being questioned in the case.

Babis denies all wrongdoing and says his son was there voluntarily.

Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. The Czech coalition government is facing a parliamentary no-confidence vote over Prime Minister Andrej Babis' fraud scandal. Babis faces charges that he has misused EU subsidies for a farm he transferred to his family members, including his son, Andrej Babis, Jr. Babis denies wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. The Czech coalition government is facing a parliamentary no-confidence vote over Prime Minister Andrej Babis' fraud scandal. Babis faces charges that he has misused EU subsidies for a farm he transferred to his family members, including his son, Andrej Babis, Jr. Babis denies wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) (AP)

Thousands rallied last week in Prague and elsewhere, demanding Babis' resignation. About 1,000 protesters were again marching through the capital against Babis on Friday evening.

Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. The Czech coalition government is facing a parliamentary no-confidence vote over Prime Minister Andrej Babis' fraud scandal. Babis faces charges that he has misused EU subsidies for a farm he transferred to his family members, including his son, Andrej Babis, Jr. Babis denies wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. The Czech coalition government is facing a parliamentary no-confidence vote over Prime Minister Andrej Babis' fraud scandal. Babis faces charges that he has misused EU subsidies for a farm he transferred to his family members, including his son, Andrej Babis, Jr. Babis denies wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) (AP)
Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. The Czech coalition government is facing a parliamentary no-confidence vote over Prime Minister Andrej Babis' fraud scandal. Babis faces charges that he has misused EU subsidies for a farm he transferred to his family members, including his son, Andrej Babis, Jr. Babis denies wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. The Czech coalition government is facing a parliamentary no-confidence vote over Prime Minister Andrej Babis' fraud scandal. Babis faces charges that he has misused EU subsidies for a farm he transferred to his family members, including his son, Andrej Babis, Jr. Babis denies wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) (AP)