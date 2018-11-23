Gretna Deputy Police Chief Anthony Christiana has died

Gretna Deputy Police Chief Anthony Christiana has died
The post read: Deputy Chief Christiana is a 37 year veteran of the Gretna Police Department who fought a brave and valiant battle against cancer. We ask that you please keep him, his family, and all his loved ones in your prayers during this difficult time.
November 23, 2018 at 10:16 AM CST - Updated November 23 at 12:36 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The deputy police chief of the Gretna Police Department has died, according to a Facebook post made by the department.

Anthony Christiana died after a long battle with cancer.

The police department announced his death Friday morning.

Posted by Gretna Police Department on Friday, November 23, 2018

He had been with the department for 37 years.

His daughter also released a statement on his Facebook page:

Anthony Christiana's daughter released a statement on his passing to his Facebook page Friday morning. (Casey Christiana Guidry)

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement from Sheriff Joe Lopinto on Christiana’s passing.

”On behalf of the men and women of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, I would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Deputy Chief Anthony Christiana of the Gretna Police Department. Deputy Chief Christiana spent nearly four decades protecting the people of Gretna. Service of that length and dedication cannot be replaced, and his loss will be felt throughout the law enforcement agencies of the metro area.”

