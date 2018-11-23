Gretna Deputy Police Chief Anthony Christiana has died

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The deputy police chief of the Gretna Police Department has died, according to a Facebook post made by the department.
Anthony Christiana died after a long battle with cancer.
The police department announced his death Friday morning.
He had been with the department for 37 years.
His daughter also released a statement on his Facebook page:
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement from Sheriff Joe Lopinto on Christiana’s passing.
”On behalf of the men and women of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, I would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Deputy Chief Anthony Christiana of the Gretna Police Department. Deputy Chief Christiana spent nearly four decades protecting the people of Gretna. Service of that length and dedication cannot be replaced, and his loss will be felt throughout the law enforcement agencies of the metro area.”
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.