Highway Safety Commission unveils #NowClick campaign with song

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Grambling State University and Southern University fans are out enjoying the 45th Bayou Classic this weekend, law enforcement agencies don’t want them to forget safety.
“We do not want this fun-filled weekend that’s ahead of us to be tragically highlighted because of a decision not to buckle up,” said Capt. Chavez Cammon with Louisiana State Police.
State Police, the New Orleans Police Department and the State Highway Safety Commission are using this weekend to unveil the new “Now Click” campaign to encourage seat belt use.
“That one simple reminder to yourself and to the passengers in your vehicle could help save not only your life but the life of your loved one,” said Cammon.
To make sure people remember to fasten their seat belts, they’re hoping a new twist to Bryson “Cupid” Bernard’s hit “Cupid Shuffle” will help.
“It’s not a brand-new dance. It’s not a lot of trouble. Every time you drive, you have to use the buckle," Bernard sang.
“I want it to be to the point where your kids remind you if you don’t put it on because the song is so catchy,” Bernard said.
For the Lafayette native, making the song was personal after losing a high school friend.
“It’s always dear to my mind. Any time I can help people prevent and to be in a situation that he was in,” he said.
If the song isn’t a good reminder, NOPD Superintendent Chief Michael Harrison said his officers will help.
“You’ll see officers at all of the intersections around Bourbon Street, along Canal Street and including in our traffic plan around Poydras getting people to and from the Superdome.”
To assist the NOPD, there will be 50 additional state troopers in service throughout the weekend.
