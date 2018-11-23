Kim Porter's family remember her as 'a special angel'

"God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn't a person she met who's soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better," the Porter, Goodwin and Combs families say in a statement Friday to The Associated Press. "She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As her family, we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always."