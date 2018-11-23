Nicondra: A mild weekend, but more cold weather on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Most of the Thanksgiving holiday turned out nicely, but showers started to develop along the coast late Friday.
More light to moderate rain fell with a frontal boundary moving through the region, but rain ends late and things will be mostly dry through the weekend.
Some fog may develop behind the rain, but by Saturday afternoon expect better conditions and temperatures in the 70s. By Sunday, clouds start to increase again but temperatures remain mild.
A stronger cold front pushes in prompting some showers and much cooler temperatures, with highs in the 50s and lows back in the 30s and 40s to start the week.
