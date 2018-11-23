NOPD: Woman ‘poked’ with butter knife during family fight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A woman was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries after she was “poked” with a butter knife during a family fight, according to a preliminary report by the New Orleans Police Department.
NOPD responded to the 1900 block of Marin Luther King Drive early Friday morning.
According to the preliminary report, family members were fighting when the victim stepped in to break them up.
The victim was “poked” with a butter knife and received stitches, according to NOPD.
