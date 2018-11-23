Safety press conference scheduled ahead of Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Louisiana Highway Safety Officials will unveil a new seat belt campaign with a special guest just in time for the Bayou Classic.
Entertainer Bryson “Cupid” Bernard will debut a customized version of his hit “Cupid Shuffle” to encourage everyone to buckle up.
The “No Click, Every Seat, Every Time,” campaign aims to reduce traffic fatalities in Louisiana.
Highway Safety Officials say the proper use of seat belts can cut the number of traffic injuries and fatalities in half.
