UAE to consider 'clemency' in case of convicted Briton

Daniela Tejada, the wife of a British academic sentenced to life in prison for espionage in the United Arab Emirates, reads a statement as she leaves The Foreign Office after a meeting with Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, in London, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Matthew Hedges, a 31-year-old PhD student in Middle Eastern Studies at Durham University, was arrested at Dubai Airport on May 5 and sentenced to life in prison, but Daniela Tejada condemned the U.K. government on Thursday for putting diplomatic relations ahead of an innocent man’s freedom.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (AP)