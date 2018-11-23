Shelby: Warmer Weekend Ahead

Plan for more clouds around today and a chance for afternoon showers. This evening and overnight, there may be some heavier bouts of rain and a few rumbles of thunder as a low pressure system moves across the Gulf to our south. Severe weather is not expected.
By Saturday, we’re back to dry skies and warmer-than-average conditions with afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s.
There’s a chance for some rain on Sunday ahead of a cold front, but it will be light and spotty. The strong cold front arrives Sunday night, bringing dry and chilly weather for next week. Highs will only reach the 50s on Monday and Tuesday.
