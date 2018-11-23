Best friends with 100 years between them

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Age is only a number, and it proves true in two best friends from DeQuincy. They are 100 years apart, but you couldn’t tell from their relationship.
“It’s like a grandparent, grandson relationship if you wish,” mother Stefanie Dickerson said. “But it’s, sometimes it seems so much closer than that.”
Dickerson is a nurse and met at Ceola Maurbury at the doctor’s office more than a year ago.
“I felt an instant bond with her,” Dickerson said.
The two constantly talked about Stefanie’s son, 6-year-old Brady. Upon returning home, Brady couldn’t wait to hear mom’s stories about ‘Ms. Ceola.’ So when the two met in August, Brady said to his mom.
“Is that her?” Brady Dickerson said. “She was like yea, and I said okay she looks nice like really nice.”
Since then, Brady and Ceola are described by family as two peas in a pod.
“Mama loves children, she always loved children, loved people period,” Ceola’s daughter Mae Maurbury said. “But Brady is outstanding, he’s a cuddly, lovable child.”
If you ask Ms. Ceola about little Brady.
“Oh I love him, I love him,” Ceola Maurbury said.
“I’m pretty certain, I plain knew as soon as I met her, she’s my best friend,” Brady Dickerson added.
Family says their relationship is so beautiful because of patience.
“Patience can do many things, did you ever try," Ceola said as she recited a poem about patience.
Family describes Brady as a gentle soul could have.
“I feel like its people like Brady that cause her to be able to be as effective as old as she is,” Ceola’s daughter Gloria Maurbury said.
Every time the two see each other, it’s like magic.
“Just like today, it was like they sat down, they talked, and she told stories and he listened,” Stefanie Dickerson said. “And he told stories and she listened.”
“He is special to her, and she likes attention, and Brady gives her the attention,” Gloria Maurbury said. “Much of which I would think she wouldn’t deserve but she does.”
As for Brady, he keeps Ms. Ceola on her toes.
“She’s full of life and just enjoys being around people that are full of joy,” Mae Maurbury said.
Brady and Ceola only see each other about once a month. However, Ceola’s daughters say they can’t tell her that Brady is coming until the day of, otherwise she wouldn’t sleep out of pure excitement.
