Easton and Karr advance to 4A Semifinals while Lakeshore comes up short

5th-seeded Lakeshore came short of returning to the Superdome, falling victim to Neville in a rematch, 21-0. Karr took care of Bastrop, 48-19, while Easton beat Northwood-Shreveport, 34-6. It’s the first playoff game that Jerry Phillips' team has given up any points but they nonetheless are averaging victories by the score of 41-2 in the postseason.