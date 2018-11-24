Easton and Karr advance to 4A Semifinals while Lakeshore comes up short

Cougars wideout Jahii Howard's speed is rewarded with perfectly thrown pass in end zone
By John Bennett | November 24, 2018 at 8:24 AM CST - Updated November 24 at 8:24 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - South Louisiana has a chance to pit two teams against each other in the Class 4A state title game, thanks to #1 Edna Karr and #2 Warren Easton winning their respective quarterfinals.

Class 4A inches closer to all-South Louisiana clash

5th-seeded Lakeshore came short of returning to the Superdome, falling victim to Neville in a rematch, 21-0. Karr took care of Bastrop, 48-19, while Easton beat Northwood-Shreveport, 34-6. It’s the first playoff game that Jerry Phillips' team has given up any points but they nonetheless are averaging victories by the score of 41-2 in the postseason.

The Cougars and Eagles went down to the wire in the regular season finale and all that stands between a rematch are visits from Neville and Leesville in the semifinals.

