Easton and Karr advance to 4A Semifinals while Lakeshore comes up short

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - South Louisiana has a chance to pit two teams against each other in the Class 4A state title game, thanks to #1 Edna Karr and #2 Warren Easton winning their respective quarterfinals.
5th-seeded Lakeshore came short of returning to the Superdome, falling victim to Neville in a rematch, 21-0. Karr took care of Bastrop, 48-19, while Easton beat Northwood-Shreveport, 34-6. It’s the first playoff game that Jerry Phillips' team has given up any points but they nonetheless are averaging victories by the score of 41-2 in the postseason.
The Cougars and Eagles went down to the wire in the regular season finale and all that stands between a rematch are visits from Neville and Leesville in the semifinals.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.