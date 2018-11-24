FOX 8 Football Friday Prep Scores: Nov. 23

Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Class 5A
Quarterfinal
John Ehret 27, East Ascension 24
West Monroe 34, Ruston 0
Zachary 26, Acadiana 14
Class 4A
Quarterfinal
Neville 21, Lakeshore 0
Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Iota 21, North Webster 14
Kaplan 22, Lake Charles College Prep 12
Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Amite 48, Franklin 0
Welsh 41, DeQuincy 0
Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Oak Grove 14, Oberlin 8
Division II
Semifinal
University (Lab) 43, De La Salle 14
