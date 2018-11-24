FOX 8 Football Friday Prep Scores: Nov. 23

FOX 8 Football Friday Prep Scores: Nov. 23
November 23, 2018 at 9:57 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 9:57 PM

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Class 5A

Quarterfinal

John Ehret 27, East Ascension 24

West Monroe 34, Ruston 0

Zachary 26, Acadiana 14

Class 4A

Quarterfinal

Neville 21, Lakeshore 0

Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Iota 21, North Webster 14

Kaplan 22, Lake Charles College Prep 12

Class 2A

Quarterfinal

Amite 48, Franklin 0

Welsh 41, DeQuincy 0

Class 1A

Quarterfinal

Oak Grove 14, Oberlin 8

Division II

Semifinal

University (Lab) 43, De La Salle 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

