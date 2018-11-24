How to safely navigate an active shooter situation

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Officials say it’s natural to panic if you find yourself in an active shooter situation, but that can add even more unnecessary injuries.
Several folks Thursday night after a shooting at Riverchase Galleria in Hoover commented that they were almost just as scared of being trampled on during the madness.
Video taken inside the mall shows the frenzied scene. Fire and rescue officials tell us the best thing to do is calmly leave the area, but if you can’t do that, then find a place to hide. But the more prepared you are to deal with a situation like this, the calmer you can be.
"When you’re driving into a place, and we’ll use the Galleria mall as an example, as you’re driving around the mall, you can see the doors that lead to the outside areas to the parking lots. As you’re walking through the mall you can also see those same exit doors as you’re walking down the corridors. Just try to make a mental note of where they are for any type of emergency, be it a fire or a situation like last night, you have an idea of where to exit the building,” says Captain J.S. West with Hoover Fire and Rescue.
Captain West also said in order to avoid being injured in the fray, try to take shelter nearby and wait for a bulk of the crowd to pass and then exit when it’s safe.
