John Ehret wins in final minute over East Ascension

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jacoby Windmon usually plays tight end for the Ehret Patriots, but that all changed when starting quarterback Travis Mumphrey went down with an injury. Windmon filled in, and threw the winning touchdown pass to Ja’ronn Glenn.
Glenn’s 44-yard touchdown reception gave Ehret the winning score, beating East Ascension, 27-24. The Patriots trailed by ten points in the fourth quarter before coming back to win.
Mumphrey threw two touchdown passes, and ran for a score, before getting knocked out of the contest.
Ehret will hit the road to face West Monroe in the state semifinals. This is the second time this season the Patriots and Rebels will meet up. West Monroe won the first matchup, 44-20.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.