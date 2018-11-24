Louisianans search for the ‘perfect tree’ at Pearl River tree farm

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In keeping with tradition, Shady Pond Tree farm opened the day after Thanksgiving with nine varieties and 2,200 trees to choose from.
The Bodnars just found their perfect tree. How do they know for sure?
“With my kids dancing around it screaming, ‘Let’s cut it,’” said Christmas tree shopper Michael Bodnar. “We enjoy the smell of the tree. We enjoy the fact that on the inside, it’s not dead. We also like the fact it’s a fresh tree and that it’s not gonna light our house on fire and smell like burnt toast.”
Bodnar said it’s the first time he’s considered a live tree.
"I like the idea of coming here to a local farm and getting a local tree," Bodnar said.
They may be local trees, but they’re all exotic.
"The trees here are from England, the western Himalayas, from Australia, New Zealand," explained owner Clarke Gernon.
Yet, Gernon said little of the technical specs come into play for shoppers.
"They don't want to analyze Christmas, they want to feel it," he said.
"When we know, we know. We've never picked our own live tree before like this, just from one of the local stores, but figured as a family we'd come out here," said Christmas tree shopper Beth Barger.
Though everyone’s process is unique, Gernon said picking out a Christmas tree is all about the experience.
"The tree is actually fairly incidental. The process is the benefit and the process includes mom, dad and the kids working as a team to accomplish a common goal," Gernon explained. "In going through that process, the group develops a bond and the bond lasts a lifetime."
Shady Pond Tree Farm is open Thursday through Sunday, from now until December 22.
