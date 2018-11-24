Nicondra: A lovely Saturday and we gear up for another cold front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was a foggy start, but by mid-morning Saturday turned out very nice with a good bit of sunshine breaking through and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Expect one more warm day on Sunday ahead of our next cold front that arrives late Sunday dropping temperatures just in time to head back to work and school after the holiday. Sunday afternoon will bring increasing clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms ahead of the front. By Monday morning the wind will shift. Overnight lows will be relatively mild in the 40s and 50s, but colder and drier air move in through the day keeping highs in the 50s. There may be a light freeze in Northern Parishes and Pearl River County on Tuesday morning.