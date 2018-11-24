NOPD: Man robbed while dropping off woman at apartment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in New Orleans East Saturday morning.
Police say the incident happened just after 5 a.m. in the 15500 block of Dwyer Road.
The victim told police he was dropping off an unknown female at the apartment complex when he was approached by two unknown black males. One of the men demanded the victim's property. The victim complied, got out of the vehicle and handed over his property. The suspects fled the scene in the victim's vehicle in an unknown direction.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
