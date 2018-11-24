Pelicans drop second straight game on the road

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Knicks outscored the Pelicans by eight points in the fourth quarter, taking a home victory over New Orleans, 114-109.
Anthony Davis finished with 33 points and 12 rebounds, but went out injured in a vital part of the contest. Davis missed the end of the third and most of the fourth quarter. New York went on a 16-2 run in his absence.
Jrue Holiday scored 22 points and dished eight assists in a loss. The guard went 1-for-9 from the field in the final frame.
The Pelicans (10-9) end their three-game road trip at the Wizards Saturday night.
