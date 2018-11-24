Police uses tear gas, water cannon against Paris protesters

Demonstrators, called the yellow jackets, run away in a cloud of tear gas during clashes on the famed Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, as they protest against the rising of the fuel taxes, France, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. France is deploying thousands of police to try to contain nationwide protests and road blockades by drivers angry over rising fuel taxes and Emmanuel Macron's presidency. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu) (AP)