Shots fired near stadium delays Newman game in Crowley

November 23, 2018 at 10:57 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 10:57 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gunfire postponed Friday night’s high school football game between Isidore Newman and Notre Dame High School in Crowley.

Fans posted on social media that players were taken off the field during the fourth quarter as a precaution.

According to KATC in Lafayette, police said the shooting happened in an apartment complex about six blocks from the stadium.

No injuries were reported.

The all clear was given and the teams did come out to play the final three minutes of the game

