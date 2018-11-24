Tulane beats Navy, 29-28, becomes bowl eligible with sixth win

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane surrendered 25 unanswered points in the second half, but finally recovered with a Justin McMillan TD pass to cut the deficit to one. Now a tough decision awaited, go for one and the tie, or two in the win. Coach Fritz never hesitated.
“I thought we were doing really well offensively, our defense was kind of tired. I went over and told the AD I was going for two, just wanted make sure I still had that contract. He said I did, so we went ahead with it. So, a lot of things played into it. We still had three timeouts left. If it didn’t work, maybe an onside kick. There were a lot of factors involved,” said Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz.
“Honestly, looking at the scheme of the game. I kind of had an idea we were going for two. At that point it’s see what we can do. We had to get a win. He made a bold decision by going for two. It worked out well,” said Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan.
It’s been a gradual win process for Fritz at Tulane. Year one, four wins. Year two, five. Now year three, six and bowl eligible.
