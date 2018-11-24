Victim attempts to flee group of carjackers in St. Claude neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a man attempted to flee a group of suspects as they tried to carjack him early Saturday morning.
According to the victim, he was approached by two black females and four black males inside of a vehicle around 1:40 a.m. He attempted to flee the suspects in his vehicle but the suspects pulled up next to him, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle. The victim complied and drove to the 1900 block of Piety Street where he got out of the vehicle and ran into a backyard to call for help.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
