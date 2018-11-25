EU endorses Brexit divorce deal but hard work lies ahead

EU endorses Brexit divorce deal but hard work lies ahead
British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP) (Yves Herman)
By LORNE COOK and JILL LAWLESS | November 25, 2018 at 1:38 AM CST - Updated November 25 at 4:27 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — In a bittersweet landmark, European Union leaders on Sunday approved an agreement on Britain's departure next year — the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc.

It took leaders a matter of minutes at a summit in Brussels to endorse a withdrawal agreement that settles Britain's divorce bill, protects the rights of U.K. and EU citizens hit by Brexit and keeps the Irish border open. They also rubber-stamped a 26-page document laying out their aims for future relations after Britain leaves in March.

Barely half an hour after leaders sat down, European President Donald Tusk tweeted: "EU27 has endorsed the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration on the future EU-UK relations."

British Prime Minister Theresa May, waiting in the wings as the other leaders met, joined them once they had given the deal the seal of approval to discuss the next steps on the road to Brexit.

May has hailed the deal as the start of a new chapter for Britain, but European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the U.K.'s departure was a tragedy.

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (AP)

"It's a sad day," Juncker said as he arrived.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, speaks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, speaks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) (AP)

He told reporters that deal was "the best possible," but the summit "is neither a time of jubilation nor of celebration. It's a sad moment, and it's a tragedy."

A member of protocol carries the Union Flag, right, and EU flag prior to the arrival of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May at EU headquarters in Brussels, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. British Prime Minister Theresa May is kicking off a big Brexit weekend by traveling to EU headquarters in Brussels for talks on Saturday with key leaders. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
A member of protocol carries the Union Flag, right, and EU flag prior to the arrival of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May at EU headquarters in Brussels, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. British Prime Minister Theresa May is kicking off a big Brexit weekend by traveling to EU headquarters in Brussels for talks on Saturday with key leaders. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) (AP)

The agreement paves the way for Britain's smooth departure from the bloc from the EU side, though a bumpy ride still awaits in the U.K.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, shakes hands with British Prime Minister Theresa May prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. British Prime Minister Theresa May is kicking off a big Brexit weekend by traveling to EU headquarters in Brussels for talks on Saturday with key leaders. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, shakes hands with British Prime Minister Theresa May prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. British Prime Minister Theresa May is kicking off a big Brexit weekend by traveling to EU headquarters in Brussels for talks on Saturday with key leaders. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) (AP)

In a formal statement endorsing the deal, the leaders called on EU institutions "to take the necessary steps to ensure that the agreement can enter into force on 30 March 2019, so as to provide for an orderly withdrawal."

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, shakes hands with British Prime Minister Theresa May prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. British Prime Minister Theresa May is kicking off a big Brexit weekend by traveling to EU headquarters in Brussels for talks on Saturday with key leaders. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, shakes hands with British Prime Minister Theresa May prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. British Prime Minister Theresa May is kicking off a big Brexit weekend by traveling to EU headquarters in Brussels for talks on Saturday with key leaders. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) (AP)

The U.K. is due to leave the EU at midnight Brussels time on March 29.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, walks ahead of European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier prior to a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at EU headquarters in Brussels, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. The European Union removed the last major obstacle to sealing an agreement on Brexit after Spain said it had reached a deal Saturday with Britain over Gibraltar on the eve of an EU summit. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, walks ahead of European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier prior to a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at EU headquarters in Brussels, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. The European Union removed the last major obstacle to sealing an agreement on Brexit after Spain said it had reached a deal Saturday with Britain over Gibraltar on the eve of an EU summit. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) (AP)

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said now that the first phase was done, Britain and the EU needed to work for "an ambitious and unprecedented partnership."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (AP)

"Now is the time for everybody to take their responsibility — everybody," he said.

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (AP)

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the deal — the product of a year and a half of often grueling negotiations between Britain and the EU — was regrettable, but acceptable.

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (AP)

"I believe that nobody is winning. We are all losing because of the U.K. leaving," Rutte said. "But given that context, this is a balanced outcome with no political winners."

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, right, speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, right, speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) (AP)

The last big obstacle to a deal was overcome on Saturday, when Spain lifted its objections over the disputed British territory of Gibraltar.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
European Parliament President Antonio Tajani arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (AP)

The deal must still be ratified by the European Parliament, something parliament President Antonio Tajani said would likely take place early in 2019.

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, left, arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, left, arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) (AP)

Tajani said a "large majority" of European parliamentarians supported the deal.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, right, speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, right, speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) (AP)

More dauntingly for May, it also needs approval from Britain's Parliament.

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (AP)

May is under intense pressure from pro-Brexit and pro-EU British lawmakers, with large numbers on both sides of the debate opposing the divorce deal and threatening to vote it down when it comes to the House of Commons next month. Brexiteers think it will leave the U.K. tied too closely to EU rules, while pro-Europeans say it will erect new barriers between Britain and the bloc — its neighbor and biggest trading partner.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (Piroschka van de Wouw, Pool Photo via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (Piroschka van de Wouw, Pool Photo via AP) (AP)

Pro-Brexit Conservative lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith said Sunday that May should demand new conditions from the EU. He said the deal as it stands "has ceded too much control" to Brussels.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (AP)

May insists her deal delivers on the things that matter most to pro-Brexit voters — control of budgets, immigration policy and laws — while retaining close ties to the U.K.'s European neighbors.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (AP)

And EU leaders warned that Britain could not hope to get a better offer.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (AP)

"This is the deal, it's the best possible and the European Union won't change its fundamental position when it comes to this issue," Juncker said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP)
British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP) (AP)

May plans to spend the next couple of weeks selling it to politicians and the British public before Parliament's vote in December.

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP)
British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP) (AP)

In a "letter to the nation" released Sunday, May said she would be "campaigning with my heart and soul to win that vote and to deliver this Brexit deal, for the good of our United Kingdom and all of our people."

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP)
British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP) (AP)

"It will be a deal that is in our national interest - one that works for our whole country and all of our people, whether you voted 'Leave' or 'Remain,'" she said.

She said Britain's departure from the EU "must mark the point when we put aside the labels of 'Leave' and 'Remain' for good and we come together again as one people."

"To do that we need to get on with Brexit now by getting behind this deal."

___

See the AP’s Brexit coverage at: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit