Jags clinch SWAC Championship appearance with Bayou Classic win

By Mykal Vincent | November 24, 2018 at 8:19 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 10:05 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern University Jaguars will head to Alcorn State to play for the SWAC Championship after defeating Grambling State 38-28 in the 45th Annual Bayou Classic.

Southern lost two fumbles to Grambling, but the turnovers weren’t enough to help the defending SWAC champions get ahead of the Jags.

The Jags converted 4 of 10 third downs compared to the Tigers' 1 of 10 attempts.

Grambling rushed for only 94 yards. The Jaguar offense was in peak form, completing 9/15 in the air for 233 yards and 247 on the ground.

The SWAC championship game will be held at Alcorn State on December 1 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU and the WatchESPN app.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.