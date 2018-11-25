LSU falls short of 10-win season in historic game

Information provided by LSUsports.net
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It was the highest scoring game in NCAA FBS history.
At over four and a half hours, it was the longest game in NCAA FBS history.
It tied the record for the most overtimes in NCAA FBS history.
And the seventh-ranked LSU fell to No. 22 Texas A&M, 74-72.
LSU (9-3, 5-3 SEC) looked to have the game won in regulation, however, a video review nullified an interception and allowed Texas A&M (8-4, 5-3 SEC) to force overtime tied at 31-31 with a last-second touchdown.
There were 84 points scored in the extra periods, with the final two being a two-point conversion pass by Texas A&M's Kellen Mond to wide receiver Kendrick Rogers.
Quarterback Joe Burrow led the way for LSU, completing 25-of-38 passes for 270 yards with three touchdowns while rushing 29 times for 100 yards and three more scores.
Running back Nick Brossette added 61 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown. Justin Jefferson led 11 LSU receivers with 63 yards on five catches with a touchdown.
Texas A&M was led by Mond, who finished 23-of-49 passing for 287 yards with six touchdowns. He added 42 rushing yards with a score. Running back Trayveon Williams had 198 rushing yards on 35 carries with two touchdowns.
Texas A&M outgained LSU, 521-496.
The Tigers await a postseason bowl destination for the 19th-straight season will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 2.
