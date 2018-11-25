Nicholls wins first football playoff game in 32 years

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nicholls made some history down in Thibodaux against San Diego, notching their first FCS playoff win in 32 years. The Colonels explosive offense helped extended Nicholls win streak to five game, beating the Toreros, 49-30.
Rummel alum Chase Fourcade went 21-of 31-passing, for 337 yards and two touchdowns. He was also a threat on the ground, with 82 yards rushing, and two touchdowns.
Fourcade’s teammate at Rummel, Damion Jeanpiere, Jr., racked up seven catches for a 143 yards, with a touchdown.
The Colonels only playoff win in school history, was way back in 1986, against Appalachian State.
Nicholls will next play on the road at No. 3 seed Eastern Washington.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.