Nicondra: A Cold Front Brings Rain Now and Chilly Temps Later

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few strong storms developed with a cold front pushing into Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The rain will linger through the overnight until winds become completely north behind the front. Once the colder air settles in we will feel the change on Monday with morning lows in the 40s north and low 50s south, but highs only in the 50s through the day. Tuesday morning will be the coldest with some areas north of Lake Pontchartrain getting down to freezing and just about everyone in the 30s. Most of the week remains dry with temperatures slowly rebounding. Another system may bring more rain closer to next weekend.