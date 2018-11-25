Pelicans losing streak continues to three games

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans losing streak moved to three games after losing on the road at Washington, 124-114. Anthony Davis missed the contest with a strained right hip. The Pels are 0-4 when Davis isn’t in the lienup.
The Pelicans East coast road trip ended with no wins, 0-3. New Orleans overall record sits at .500, 10-10.
Julius Randle filled in for A.D., dropping in 29 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists for the struggling squad.
New Orleans was outscored 34-23 in the final quarter. The Wizards improve to 7-12 in a disappointing campaign so far for the team.
The Pelicans return home to face the Celtics on Monday night.
