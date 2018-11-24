Crowds protest at Riverchase Galleria 2 days after fatal officer-involved shooting

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - There is a lot of speculation involving the fatal officer-involved shooting case at Riverchase Galleria and includes still many questions still unanswered. In the midst of that, dozens marched on Riverchase Galleria on Saturday
Among them were family members who say 21-year-old Emantic Bradford did not deserve to die this way.
Protestors were holding signs saying “Stop police killings” and “Black Lives Matter” as they marched into the Galleria just two days after an altercation inside left an 18-year-old and 12-year-old injured. Hoover police rushing to the scene shot and killed Bradford, who was seen with a gun.
“I have two young black brothers who attend Hoover High School, both play for Hoover High school team. This could have easily been one of them,” says one protester.
Police released a statement Friday night saying they believed Bradford had a part in the altercation, but likely did not fire his gun.
“Our country needs to come to the forefront and say we’re going to stop looking at a man as a color. A man is man," says a relative of Bradford.
Police now believe that more than two individuals were involved in the altercation that started the shooting and a gunman remains at large.
