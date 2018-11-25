Schiff says Trump 'dishonest' about CIA report on Khashoggi

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2018, file, photo, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the second day of the Future Investment Initiative conference, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince has begun his first tour abroad on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018 since facing international pressure over the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.(AP Photo/Amr Nabil) (Amr Nabil)