Taiwanese reject legalizing same-sex unions in referendum

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2016, file photo, supporters of LGBT and human rights wave rainbow flags during a rally supporting a proposal to allow same-sex marriage in Taipei, Taiwan, on the World Human Rights Day. Voters in Taiwan passed on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 a referendum asking that marriage be restricted to one man and one woman, a setback to LGBT couples hoping their island will be the first place in Asia to let same-sex couples share child custody and insurance benefits. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File) (Chiang Ying-ying)