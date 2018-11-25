Thibodaux man killed in single vehicle crash

According to investigators, 26-year-old Dillion Arabie was driving his 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck on I-10 west at a high rate of speed when he approached vehicles in the right lane. Arabie attempted to abruptly move into the left lane and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle swerved back into the right lane and ran off of the road. The vehicle then entered the tree line and struck several trees.