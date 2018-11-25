Thibodaux man killed in single vehicle crash

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Thibodaux man Saturday morning.
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on I-10 west in St. John the Baptist Parish.
According to investigators, 26-year-old Dillion Arabie was driving his 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck on I-10 west at a high rate of speed when he approached vehicles in the right lane. Arabie attempted to abruptly move into the left lane and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle swerved back into the right lane and ran off of the road. The vehicle then entered the tree line and struck several trees.
Arabie was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
It is currently unknown if impairment played a factor in the crash. Toxicology tests are pending.
The crash remains under investigation.
