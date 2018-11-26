AP Exclusive: First gene-edited babies claimed in China

In this Oct. 9, 2018 photo, Lin Zhitong speaks during an interview in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province. Chinese scientist He Jiankui claims he helped make world's first genetically edited babies: twin girls whose DNA he said he altered. He revealed it Monday, Nov. 26, in Hong Kong to one of the organizers of an international conference on gene editing. Some staff at some of the other hospitals were kept in the dark about the nature of the research, which He and Deem said was done to keep some participants' HIV infection from being disclosed. "We think this is ethical," said Lin, a Harmonicare administrator who heads the ethics panel. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (AP)