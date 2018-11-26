World markets rally, pound rises on hard-fought Brexit deal

BREXIT DEAL: The European Union and Britain have finally sealed an agreement governing the latter's departure from the bloc on March 29. This comes after months of hesitation, stop-and-start negotiations and resignations. British Prime Minister Theresa May must now get her divided Parliament to back the deal, which leaves Britain subject to rules and obligations of the bloc at least until the end of 2020 and possibly longer. May has urged lawmakers to back what she deems the "best possible deal," but is facing opposition from both pro-Brexit and pro-EU camps. Her critics include Arlene Foster, leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), and former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.