Fox begins digital service for people who want more opinion

Daily programming will emphasize short-form commentary from conservative hosts, many of whom Fox viewers are familiar with. Tomi Lahren offers "Final Thoughts" on the news at dinnertime. Britt McHenry and Tyrus anchor a regular show called "UN-PC." Andrew Napolitano has a regular morning show. Each morning the service offers highlights of what Fox's prime-time hosts said the night before, in a program described as a less-snarky "Talk Soup," as well as full-show streams for people who miss them on TV.