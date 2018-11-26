FOX 8 most-watched television station in New Orleans

“These numbers show that the FOX 8 morning team is the one more and more people turn to for news, weather, traffic and sports”, said Vice President and General Manager Tim Ingram. “And it’s obvious, when it comes to gathering and delivering the news, our “Local First” philosophy hits the mark. Whether it’s in the mornings, evenings, late news or across our many digital outlets, the consumers in the New Orleans viewing area have spoken and we are committed to giving them the coverage they want, need and deserve.”