FOX 8 most-watched television station in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -WVUE-FOX 8 TV cemented the News leadership position among all television stations in the New Orleans DMA during the November ratings period. FOX 8 led all others Monday through Friday in morning, evening and late newscasts, showing a combined average of over 40% growth year-to-year. This continued trend of solid growth over multiple consecutive Nielsen ratings periods clearly demonstrates that New Orleans television viewers have chosen FOX 8 as their news leader.
FOX 8 Morning Edition
For the last year, FOX 8 Morning Edition (5.6 HH rating 4:30a-9a Monday-Friday) has been the number one morning news program in New Orleans. Additionally, the recently added 9-10am hour (6.1 HH rating 9-10a Monday-Friday) is winning as well. The new hour is only three months into production but already dominates the time slot. For five and a half straight hours, more people watch FOX 8 than any other station.
“These numbers show that the FOX 8 morning team is the one more and more people turn to for news, weather, traffic and sports”, said Vice President and General Manager Tim Ingram. “And it’s obvious, when it comes to gathering and delivering the news, our “Local First” philosophy hits the mark. Whether it’s in the mornings, evenings, late news or across our many digital outlets, the consumers in the New Orleans viewing area have spoken and we are committed to giving them the coverage they want, need and deserve.”
FOX 8 Morning Edition is anchored by John Snell, Nancy Parker, Meteorologist Shelby Latino, Meg Gatto, Rob Krieger and Local First Traffic with Kristi Coleman. Meteorologist Bruce Katz joins the program during the 9am hour.
New leader at 4 and 5 PM
After more than a year of solid growth, FOX 8 News at 5 pm is number one during the very important 5 to 6pm time slot. FOX 8 widened the gap against the competition, garnering a 9.5 HH rating Monday-Friday. Not to be outdone, FOX 8 News at 4 pm continued the upward trend in ratings and solidified its number one status at 4 pm with a 6.9 HH rating Monday-Friday. The two solid hours of high viewership also propelled Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune to number one status at 6:00 and 6:30 pm, respectively.
FOX 8 News at 4pm is anchored by Liz Reyes, Shelley Brown and Meteorologist Bruce Katz and FOX 8 News at 5pm is anchored by Lee Zurik, Kim Holden and Chief Meteorologist David Bernard and Sports Director Juan Kincaid.
"No matter the time period, FOX 8 News is committed to bringing our viewers relevant, timely stories that affect their lives" said News Director Mikel Schaefer. "The fact that we are number one in every major newscast is very humbling. It also reinforces our determination to continue our news philosophy where great content, that includes in-depth investigations, breaking news and of course weather, is what our viewers want and deserve."
Continued Late News Dominance
FOX 8 News at 9 and 10 p.m. have been the late news leaders for over three years running. In fact, all Monday-Friday WVUE-FOX 8 Newscasts are up by 43% over November of 2017. In the November 2018 sweeps period, FOX 8 News at 9 p.m. (8.0 HH rating Monday-Friday) and 10 p.m. (9.6 HH rating Monday-Friday) had the most late news viewers of any television station in the New Orleans DMA.
According to the Nielsen company, when averaging the two news programs together, FOX 8 continues to be New Orleans’ Most Watched Late News. WVUE’s 90 minutes of news starting at 9 p.m. is the top-rated late-night news in the New Orleans DMA. Fox 8 News at 9 and 10 is anchored by Lee Zurik, Kim Holden, Shelley Brown, Chief Meteorologist David Bernard, and Sports Director Juan Kincaid.
FOX 8 Sports Unseats Traditional Late-Night Talkers
FOX 8’s sports programming also sits atop the ratings with multiple sports programs that win their 10:35 pm time slots. Monday nights belong to Black and Gold Review (5.7 HH rating), Tuesday night the brand-new program Overtime (5.1 HH rating) is also number one. Then on Wednesday, it’s the Saints pregame show Game Plan (6.6 HH rating). On Fridays the attention turns to prep football with FOX 8 Football Friday (6.6 HH rating). Then on Sunday nights Final Play (6.9 HH rating) finishes out the week of winning sports programming.
Sports Director Juan Kincaid co-anchors Monday night’s Black and Gold Review with former Saint and fan favorite Deuce McCallister. Overtime, Game Plan and FOX 8 Football Friday utilize the entire FOX 8 sports team of Juan Kincaid, Sean Fazende, Chris Hagen and Garland Gillen.
Each ratings point represents 6,240 TV households in the New Orleans market, the 50th largest in the United States. All ratings are Program Averages.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.