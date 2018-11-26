Gonzales Reserve Officer fired, one person injured after accidental shooting at family event

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Reserve Officer with the Gonzales Police Department was fired after he accidentally discharged a firearm at a family event.
On Saturday, just before midnight, GPD officers responded to a shooting at a family event. Police say Desmond Lane accidentally fired a shot from a personal gun that struck one person, who was treated at an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Lane “panicked” and fled the scene, the release says.
Lane was arrested following a pursuit with officials.
"This incident, although unfortunate, also showed a Reserve Officer using very poor judgment," said City of Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson. "Behavior such as this is not acceptable, so we have terminated his Reserve Officer status, effective immediately."
The incident is being investigated by Louisiana State Police.
