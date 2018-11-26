Greece: Retrial ordered over Texas tourist killing

A Greek police officer escorts two of nine suspects in the fatal beating of an American tourist in an island resort last year, at a court house in Patras, western Greece, on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. A Greek court on Thursday convicted and sentenced six of nine suspects in the fatal beating of Bakari Henderson, a 22-year-old of Austin, Texas, who died after being beaten in the street following an argument in a bar in the popular Laganas resort area of Zakynthos island in July 2017. (AP Photo/Giannis Androutsopoulos) (AP)