The Latest: UK's top diplomat welcomes Hedges' pardon by UAE

A journalist records the Jaber al Lamki, Executive Director of Media and Strategic Communications of the UAE, talking about the Matthew Hedges case during a press conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. The United Arab Emirates has pardoned and will free the British academic Hedges sentenced to life in prison for spying after showing journalists a video of him purportedly saying he was a captain in British intelligence. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) (AP)