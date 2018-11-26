Nicondra: Freeze warning north of Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We cleared up to a rather beautiful day with lots of sunshine and cool temperatures. Tonight freezing temperatures are expected north of Lake Pontchartrain, prompting a freeze warning beginning at midnight.
With clear skies and the winds dying down, temperatures will fall steadily fall. This will be a light freeze. Bring in the pets and plants and check on anyone that may need help staying warm, but you don’t have to worry about pipes.
Temperatures will fall into the 30s across most of the southern parishes, as well. Tuesday will be a chilly day with highs in the 50s and low 60s. A rebound comes in for the end of the week temperature- and moisture-wise.
We could be looking at a wet weekend, but there’s still time to watch.
