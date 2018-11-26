NOFD responds to two-alarm fire in Hoffman Triangle

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in Hoffman Triangle Monday.
According to NOFD, a building caught fire in the 2700 block of South Broad around 10:15 a.m.
The fire was at the old Bohn Ford Motor Co. It was under renovation with construction personnel on site at the time of the fire.
The fire began in a third-floor storage area, with smoke and water damage extending to the second and first floors, according to the report. The items involved can best be described as roofing materials.
Fifteen NOFD units carrying forty Fire Operations and Support personnel were used to bring this incident under control at 10:41 a.m. All construction personnel were uninjured and accounted and there were no injuries reported by NOFD personnel.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
