NOPD officer arrested after high-speed chase with teen ends in fiery crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -An NOPD officer has been booked on multiple charges after leading police on a multi-parish chase with a minor in his car.
According to Kenner Police, officers responded to a call regarding a possible drunk driver at the CVS on West Esplanade Avenue at 10 p.m. on Sunday
Kenner Police said the suspect was denied the sale of alcohol due to his impairment.
Officers approached the suspect in the drug store parking lot and conducted a traffic stop. When officers approached, the suspect began to flee in his vehicle, according to a probable cause report from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle then led officers on a chase through Kenner and into New Orleans East.
The report said the driver, Carlos Peralta, struck a curb at Morrison Road after hitting spike strips.
The vehicle caught on fire, but Peralta refused to exit the vehicle, according to the report. Kenner Police said a 15-year-old quickly exited the burning vehicle.
Officers removed Peralta from the car and arrested him.
According to Kenner Police, Peralta was incoherent and smelled of alcohol. He was unable to perform a standardized field sobriety test and was taken into custody by NOPD.
NOPD officials confirmed that Peralata is an NOPD officer, and that he is under emergency suspension.
They issued the following statement regarding the incident:
Peralta was arrested for driving while intoxicated, aggravated flight from an officer, and reckless operation of a vehicle.
