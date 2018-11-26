NOPD officer arrested after high-speed chase with teen ends in fiery crash

"On Saturday, November 24, 2018, at 11:57 p.m., Kenner Police Department received a call reporting a disturbance in the 800 block of West Esplanade Street. The disturbance involved an individual later identified as NOPD Officer Carlos Peralta. Kenner Police officers, assisted by Louisiana State Police pursued Peralta onto Interstate 10 through Jefferson Parish and into Orleans Parish. While pursuing Peralta, officers observed him to be operating his vehicle in a reckless manner. During the pursuit, Peralta’s vehicle caught fire. The pursuit ended in the 5700 block of Morrison Road where he was taken into custody.