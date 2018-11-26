NOPD searching for woman who went missing after dropping husband off at work

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a woman who was reported missing after dropping her husband off at work.
According to NOPD, Christie Campbell was last seen on November 24 around 3 p.m. on Poydras Street.
The report says she was driving a blue 2017 Hyndai Accent.
Neither Campbell or her vehicle have been seen since.
According to NOPD, she contacted a friend around 3:11 p.m.
Campbell is described as a black female standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 240 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Christie Campbell is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-685-6080.
