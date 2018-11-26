NOPD searching for woman who went missing after dropping husband off at work

NOPD searching for woman who went missing after dropping husband off at work
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Christie Campbell is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-685-6080.
November 26, 2018 at 10:15 AM CST - Updated November 26 at 10:15 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a woman who was reported missing after dropping her husband off at work.

According to NOPD, Christie Campbell was last seen on November 24 around 3 p.m. on Poydras Street.

The report says she was driving a blue 2017 Hyndai Accent.

Neither Campbell or her vehicle have been seen since.

According to NOPD, she contacted a friend around 3:11 p.m.

Campbell is described as a black female standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 240 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Christie Campbell is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-685-6080.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.