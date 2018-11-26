VP Pence arrives on Coast, Pres. Trump expected to arrive soon

GULFPORT/BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Vice President Mike Pence arrived at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport around 6:26 p.m. President Trump is expected to arrive soon around 6:40 p.m.
The two officials plan to make a stop at the Air National Guard Base in Gulfport for a roundtable on prison reform right before the campaign rally for Cindy Hyde-Smith at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
This has been a highly anticipated event for many participants.
Crowds rushed through the doors of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum as soon as they were open a little before 5 p.m. for the President Trump rally Monday in Biloxi.
But people began lining up outside of the coliseum hours before doors open.
With temperatures in the 40s, eager supporters of the President waited to make sure they got a good spot inside the coliseum for the President’s speech with some arriving as early as 8 a.m., eager to wait 12 hours to see President Trump take the stage. The line of people bundled together, sipped hot chocolate and coffee, and found ways to keep themselves entertained until the doors opened at 5 p.m.
President Trump is expected to take the stage at 8 p.m.
This will be the second time the President has visited the Magnolia State in recent months to campaign for Republican senatorial candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith.
Hyde-Smith is running against Democrat Mike Espy in a runoff race for a special Senate seat. The race gained widespread attention after Hyde-Smith made comments about attending a public hanging and voter suppression. The runoff election is also currently the last unresolved U.S. Senate election.
President Trump is speaking in Biloxi and Tupelo on Monday, the eve of the election runoff, in an effort to win support for Hyde-Smith.
Protesters are also expected to set up on the beach across the street from the Coast Coliseum.
Protesters are also expected to set up on the beach across the street from the Coast Coliseum.
