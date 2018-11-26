Victims’ family members blast DUI laws after 3 die in I-59 crash near Picayune

Police said a minivan being driven on the wrong side of the interstate by 48-year-old Shelley Rose of South Carolina struck Bright’s Saturn and a Nissan driven by 45-year-old Evans Vincent of Alabama. Rose was driving in spite of having been arrested two days prior for fourth-offense DUI in Lauderdale County, MS, and just hours after she was arrested in Jones County, MS, on a misdemeanor public drunkenness charge.