Victims’ family members blast DUI laws after 3 die in I-59 crash near Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Slidell family has a lot of questions after three people died in a car crash north of Picayune on Thanksgiving Day.
It was Nov. 22 at 10:30 a.m. when 23-year-old Jada Bright of Slidell was killed as she was heading home from the University of Southern Mississippi.
“When you’re traveling southbound, the last thing you’re expecting is a northbound car on your side of the interstate,” said Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage.
Police said a minivan being driven on the wrong side of the interstate by 48-year-old Shelley Rose of South Carolina struck Bright’s Saturn and a Nissan driven by 45-year-old Evans Vincent of Alabama. Rose was driving in spite of having been arrested two days prior for fourth-offense DUI in Lauderdale County, MS, and just hours after she was arrested in Jones County, MS, on a misdemeanor public drunkenness charge.
“Her bond was zero dollars on Wednesday. I don’t understand,” said Jada’s sister in law, Jennifer Posey-Bright, who doesn’t believe Rose should have been allowed to bond out on either charge.
Bright’s Saturn damaged almost beyond recognition. The crash also killed Vincent.
“All three that died suffered from blunt force trauma due to the crash,” said Turnage.
The coroner and the victim’s relatives want Mississippi laws changed.
“People choose to drink and drive. There needs to be laws in place to get them off the street,” said Turnage.
“It needs to be changed on a federal level so it can be enforced county by county,” said Posey-Bright.
In Louisiana , FOX 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti said special interlock devices that require offenders to breathe into a tube to prove sobriety before they drive are used in many cases involving second-offense DUI. But he said there are other devices that work.
“There’s a thing I know about called SCRAM, something you strap on your skin which can detect any alcohol whatover,” Raspanti said.
Toxicology tests on Rose are pending as three families deal with their immeasurable loss.
Two other people were injured in the Thanksgiving Day crash. Their injuries were described as minor.
