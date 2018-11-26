Bruce: A Return To Winter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A return to a winter feel today as a strong cold front moves through.
We will see clouds to start then some sunshine by midday. Temperatures fall below normal as highs will hit the middle 50s. With the wind gusting from the north at 20-25mph, it will feel like the 40s all day long.
Coats and sweaters come back out. Tonight will see temperatures dip to near freezing north and the upper 30s south.
We stay cool and dry through Wednesday as temps will gradually rise to near the 70 degree mark by Thursday.
