Sean Payton: Conference call previewing Thursday’s game against Dallas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints take their unbeaten road winning streak (5-0) into Dallas on Thursday night. The Cowboys are (4-1) at home this season. Saints coach Sean Payton discussed the upcoming game with the media. The game can be seen in New Orleans on WVUE FOX 8.
Below is a transcript of the call.
Q. What goes along with playing in AT&T Stadium and the size?
SP: “You have the crowd noise. You are playing on the road. It is a newer stadium. With each venue that you go to, it’s a little different. I don’t know specifically. I know there are times when the shadows can be an issue when you are playing an afternoon game and the sunlight is tricky with the windows and the way it is set up, but this being a night game, it is dealing with the crowd noise.”
Q. What makes Dak Prescott stand out? What is unique about him?
SP: “I think he is in exceptional leader. You just watch his presence and when he came into this league. I think he is strong in the pocket and he is a guy who can come out of trouble if you will. He can come off of sacks, out of tackles, extend plays. I think he has a real good presence in the pocket. He can beat you with his arm and he can beat you with his feet. He is a winner and those are the things that you see him doing the last three weeks now. They (Cowboys) kind of have things going.”
Q. How has Wil Lutz’ consistency helped you guys over the last three years?
SP: “It has been tremendous and it’s a credit to him. When we signed him, we were in the midst of a kicking battle and trying to sort through competition. Coach (John) Harbaugh and I spoke before our preseason game and John really went on about him and we brought him in for a workout and ended up signing him that afternoon. It was a smart decision. He has been consistent. He has been competitive. I think he is someone that is constantly working on his craft and I know the relationship he has with Thomas (Morstead) in relation to their jobs, but also to the operation of our field goals and PATs has been good. I don’t take it for granted and I am glad he is with us.”
Q. You have had teams with 13-game winning streaks, eight games and now ten games. Are there any similar things that those teams have had or is each team unique?
SP: “You don’t begin to count (games), but then you start beginning to do the things that are necessary to win. Some of it is confidence and some of it is playing well down the stretch. This will be a challenge. A much different challenge then we have had as of late. The Cowboys defense is playing just as well as any defense in the league. We are going to have to be able to handle that, handle the noise and their front does a great job of getting on your edge and the movement they present and the challenges they present are difficult. Relative to streaks, each team is different. Generally, if you are going to have a decent team, you are going to win some games in a row. It is going to be hard not to if you aspire to get into the postseason.”
