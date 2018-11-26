Sean Payton: Conference call previewing Thursday’s game against Dallas

SP: “You don’t begin to count (games), but then you start beginning to do the things that are necessary to win. Some of it is confidence and some of it is playing well down the stretch. This will be a challenge. A much different challenge then we have had as of late. The Cowboys defense is playing just as well as any defense in the league. We are going to have to be able to handle that, handle the noise and their front does a great job of getting on your edge and the movement they present and the challenges they present are difficult. Relative to streaks, each team is different. Generally, if you are going to have a decent team, you are going to win some games in a row. It is going to be hard not to if you aspire to get into the postseason.”