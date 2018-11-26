St. John officials searching for “brazen” armed robbery suspect

Can You Help Us Identify This Suspect in an Armed Robbery? 2 of 2 St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying this man, pictured in the video, who was involved in an armed robbery of a business on Belle Terre Boulevard in LaPlace November 26, 2018 about 4:45 a.m. Detectives believe the man in the picture below is the man holding the gun in this video. Anyone with information about the identity and whereabouts of this suspect is encouraged to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-8477, the Criminal Investigations Division at 985-359-8722, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Citizens can also submit tips on the Sheriff’s Office website at http://stjohnsheriff.org/submitatip.php.