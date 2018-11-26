St. John officials searching for “brazen” armed robbery suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect involved in a “brazen” armed robbery.
According to St. John officials, the armed robbery happened at a business on Belle Terre Boulevard in LaPlace on November 26.
The suspect was captured on surveillance video.
Anyone with information about the identity and whereabouts of this suspect is encouraged to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-8477, the Criminal Investigations Division at 985-359-8722, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Citizens can also submit tips on the Sheriff’s Office website at
