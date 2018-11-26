Struggling Flyers fire general manager Ron Hextall

Holmgren brought back Hextall from Los Angeles in 2013 for a year as an assistant general manager. Hextall's failure as GM complicates his legacy as one of the franchise's more popular players. In 1986, he won the Vezina Trophy and helped the Flyers get within one win of the Stanley Cup before losing to Wayne Gretzky and the Edmonton Oilers on the road in Game 7 in 1987. Hextall was the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as MVP of the playoffs that year.