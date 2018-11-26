S&WB looking for feedback from community on management

Sewerage and Water Board building
November 26, 2018 at 5:21 AM CST - Updated November 26 at 5:21 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Sewerage and Water Board is reaching out for community input on the way it is managed.

Monday night the S&WB Task Force will hold a community meeting at The Mid-City library on Canal Street as they explore options for the management of the utility.

The meeting comes at a time when the S&WB faces significant challenges. The meeting comes a week after another boil water notice in the middle of ongoing issues with disputed unpaid bills.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

